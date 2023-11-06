‘Better Homes: The Play’ premiering at South Bend Civic Theatre

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a historical marker on South Bend’s far northwest side where 22 Black families began a housing co-op in the 50s known as “Better Homes of South Bend.”

And now, history is being transformed into a play, based off the book authored by Gabrielle Robinson.

Robinson joined us on 16 News Now at Noon, along with Laurisa LeSure, the director of “Better Homes: The Play,” to give us more background.

For those who are unfamiliar with Better Homes of South Bend, it was an early African American building co-op formed by workers at the Studebaker factory who were looking to rise against housing discrimination.

The play that is based off Robinson’s book explores the Great Migration, redlining, and the role systemic racial injustice has played in the development of South Bend’s Black community.

Performances of the play will take place this month at the South Bend Civic Theatre.



