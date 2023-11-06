Beloved Warsaw Sycamore tree saved

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic Sycamore tree in the Warsaw community will not face the chopping block!

According to our reporting partners at the Times Union, the city was looking to have the tree removed as part of the Lincoln neighborhood sidewalk project. The project was funded by federal money via the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The city started to plan the 300-year-old tree’s removal over five years ago, but a local resident recently found out and started an effort to save it. Mayor Joe Thallemer asked for an update on the tree at the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting last Friday, Nov. 4.

A city engineer told the mayor that engineers had submitted revised drawings to INDOT and expected them to be approved.

The revision avoids the tree being removed.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.