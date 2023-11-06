2nd Chance Pet: Lady

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Lady!

Lady is about a year and a half old. Stanton says she is the whole package — she’s very gentle, very sweet, and loves to give kisses!

To find out if Lady is a right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Lady or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726. You can also stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, head to humanesocietystjc.org or follow them on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...

Pet Vet: Diabetes Awareness Month

Updated: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Sugar diabetes is a growing health problem in people, and it can also occur in pets.

Pets

2nd Chance Pets: Thissell and Tally Ho

2nd Chance Pets: Thissell and Tally Ho

Updated: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us two kittens named Thissell and Tally Ho!

Pets

Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to...

2nd Chance Pet: Abril

Updated: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to a dog named Abril.

Pets

Dr. David Visser joined us with tips to keep your pets safe from candy, candles and cleverly...

Pet Vet: Halloween Safety Tips

Updated: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. David Visser joined us with tips to keep your pets safe from candy, candles, and cleverly costumed kids.

Latest News

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Jupiter Rose

2nd Chance Pet: Jupiter Rose

Updated: Oct. 23, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Jupiter Rose!

What's Good

Ducky is a special guy and big celebrity

Mutt with a message: Ducky is a special guy and big celebrity

Updated: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT
|
By George Mallet
Ducky, the three-legged Mishawaka rescue pup, is clearly okay with a third-place finish in People magazine's “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog” competition.

Pets

Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us in exploring common feline concerns including Fur Mowing,...

Pet Vet: Fur Mowing, Hairballs, and Hyperesthesia Syndrome

Updated: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.

Pets

Kristin Cooper and Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to...

2nd Chance Pet: Oliver

Updated: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to adopt Oliver or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122.

Pets

Ducky enjoys some pets from his owner.

Mishawaka pup places third in ‘World’s Cutest Rescue Dog’ contest

Updated: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The smiling canine was rescued by his owner after he ended up at a Kentucky shelter with a badly injured leg.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Bjork

2nd Chance Pet: Bjork

Updated: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Bjork!