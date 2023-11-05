Suspect arrested, charged in deadly shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments

Juwan Dockery
Juwan Dockery(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with Friday morning’s deadly shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments.

Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the 3400 block Curtiss Drive to investigate a possible shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman, who has been identified as 26-year-old Khalyiah Bell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation, the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit identified 22-year-old Juwan Dockery as a suspect.

Dockery was charged with murder on Saturday. He is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

An autopsy was performed Saturday morning on Bell.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

What's Good

Penn High School senior Ella Smoker started "Short Hair Because We Care" in 7th grade to help...

Penn High School hosts ‘We Care Because We Care’ hair donation event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
This was Short Hair Because We Care’s sixth event since its founding in 2019.

Notre Dame

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas (3) pressures Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10)...

Notre Dame falls at Clemson 31-23

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
The Irish took an early 3-0 lead but eventually found themselves in a hole they could never climb out of.

Entertainment

A taste of the blues with The “BluesMan” Ray Davis

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Ray joined Felicia Michelle on 16 News Now Saturday Morning for a taste of the blues that you will hear on Saturday night at Elks Lodge #298!

News

A taste of the blues with The “BluesMan” Ray Davis

A taste of the blues with The “BluesMan” Ray Davis

Updated: 12 hours ago
Ray joined us for WNDU Saturday Morning for a taste of the blues that you will hear on Saturday night!

Latest News

News

With the first snow of the season, it might feel like fall is over, which means the autumn...

WNDU Vault: Michiana Fall Paintings

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

With the upcoming elections this Tuesday, we found this clip in the WNDU Vault that gives us a...

WNDU Vault: Michigan Governor Race Preview in 1986

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, November 4, 2023

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, November 4, 2023

Updated: 14 hours ago

Pets

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...

Pet Vet: Diabetes Awareness Month

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Sugar diabetes is a growing health problem in people, and it can also occur in pets.

News

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...

Pet Vet: Diabetes Awareness Month

Updated: 14 hours ago

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame at Clemson: X-factors, keys to win, final score predictions

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame hits the road this week to face a struggling Clemson team that’s looking to turn its season around with a big upset.