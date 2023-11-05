Suspect arrested, charged in deadly shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with Friday morning’s deadly shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments.

Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the 3400 block Curtiss Drive to investigate a possible shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman, who has been identified as 26-year-old Khalyiah Bell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation, the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit identified 22-year-old Juwan Dockery as a suspect.

Dockery was charged with murder on Saturday. He is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

An autopsy was performed Saturday morning on Bell.

