‘SleepOut for the Homeless’ raises awareness, donations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Nu Upsilon Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma is sleeping outside in tents this weekend as part of the fraternity’s sixth annual “SleepOut for the Homeless” event.

They started their sleepout at 2 p.m. on Friday and are staying out until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Their goal is to band together on behalf of homeless people by sleeping outside and collecting items to keep people as warm as possible when temperatures drop.

“This is a year-round issue,” says Calvin Johnson, State Farm agent and president of South Bend’s Nu Upsilon Sigma chapter. “They don’t have a warm bed and sometimes don’t even have a warm meal. So, we’re just trying to make sure that we do something — a small thing — to make sure that they’re taken care of.”

You can stop by 812 E. Jefferson Boulevard and donate money or clothes.

Their goal is to stuff a bus and raise $10,000 to purchase even more for those who do not have enough warmth in the wintertime. They say that socks, coats, gloves, hats, and other winter clothing as well as toiletries are appreciated.

