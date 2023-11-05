Re-Charging Education in Athletics: Holy Cross men’s hoops team mentors middle schoolers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Edison Middle School students got a chance to drive to the hoop and put up the rock under the watchful eye of talented mentors on Saturday.

It’s all part of a program called “Re-Charging Education in Athletics.”

First, the students work in the classroom on language arts skills and then get the chance to hang out with and learn basketball skills from the Holy Cross College men’s basketball team. The team and their coaches came and worked with students on Saturday afternoon at Edison Middle School’s gym.

Edison Principal Sean Dillon says the program has a positive impact on the students.

“It gives our students a way out, like, ‘Hey, if we work hard in the classroom, those doors will open up all over the place.’ Any sport can take them anywhere in the world,” he says. “Our students need to be in the classroom to get those grades and to learn how to read, write, math; so that then they can translate that into sports and their future.”

Dillon says they’ll hold another event in the spring and hope to expand the program to other schools soon.

