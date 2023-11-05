Advertise With Us

Off-duty Los Angeles police officer, passenger killed by suspected drunken driver, authorities say

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer and one of his passengers were killed in a collision...
An off-duty Los Angeles police officer and one of his passengers were killed in a collision involving a man suspected of drunken driving, authorities said.(Source: KABC via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - An off-duty Los Angeles police officer and one of his passengers were killed in a collision early Saturday morning involving a man suspected of drunken driving, authorities said.

Officer Darrell Cunningham and another person riding with Cunningham were killed after a 20-year-old man, driving at more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) per hour, failed to stop at a red light and struck the car, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said at a press conference.

An off-duty San Bernardino County deputy sheriff, another passenger in the car with Cunningham, was injured in the crash.

Moore said details police know about the crash are “preliminary,” but he called the incident a “senseless tragedy.”

“Darrell had just under five years on the job. He worked as recently as two nights ago. He’s described as hard-working, honest, a person you can go to to get the job done with a great attitude,” Moore said. “As a department, we’re grieving today.”

The collision happened at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday in Los Angeles’ Northridge neighborhood, Moore said. Authorities did not identify the second person killed in the crash by midday Saturday, saying they were waiting to notify family members.

The driver who authorities said hit Cunningham’s vehicle was in critical condition Saturday at a nearby hospital, Moore said. Los Angeles police said he would be booked for gross vehicular manslaughter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called around 8:35 a.m. Friday to the 3400 block Curtiss Drive at Beacon Heights...
Woman killed in shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments
A picture of the fake photo IDs provided by the Roseland Police Department.
Police issue over 70 citations for underage drinking at Cheers Pub
Friday Night Football: Indiana sectional finals and Michigan district finals
Kimarie Wright
South Bend woman found guilty in deadly 2022 shooting outside Linden Grill
Notre Dame class highlights drag performance amid demonstrations
Notre Dame class highlights drag performance amid demonstrations

Latest News

1 killed in stabbing at Beacon Heights Apartments
Juwan Dockery
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments
A sign, indicating to drivers that right turns on red are not allowed within city limits, is...
Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, US cities are considering bans
Penn High School senior Ella Smoker started "Short Hair Because We Care" in 7th grade to help...
Penn High School hosts ‘We Care Because We Care’ hair donation event
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli troops are seen during a ground...
US and Arab partners disagree over the need for a cease-fire as Israeli strikes kill more civilians