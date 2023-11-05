Notre Dame drops to No. 22 in latest AP Poll after loss at Clemson

Clemson wide receiver Tyler Brown (6) scores a touchdown while pursued by Notre Dame cornerback...
Clemson wide receiver Tyler Brown (6) scores a touchdown while pursued by Notre Dame cornerback Jaden Mickey (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | Associated Press)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has dropped from No. 12 to No. 22 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Fighting Irish (7-3) dropped 10 spots after falling to unranked Clemson on Saturday. The Irish fell behind early and never caught up, with the game ending in a 31-23 loss.

Notre Dame was ranked No. 15 when the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released last week. We’ll find out how far this loss will drop them in those rankings when they are updated on Tuesday night.

The Irish now enter their second bye week of the season and get ready to play Wake Forest at home on Nov. 18.

Notre Dame wasn’t the only team to take a large dive in this week’s AP Poll. Oklahoma dropped out of the top 10 to No. 17 after losing to rival Oklahoma State and LSU dropped five spots to No. 18 after losing a top-15 clash against Alabama.

Oklahoma State, Arizona, and Liberty are all ranked for the first time this season, while North Carolina climbed back into the poll.

Here’s a look at the full AP rankings:

  1. Georgia (9-0)
  2. Michigan (9-0)
  3. Ohio State (9-0)
  4. Florida State (9-0)
  5. Washington (9-0)
  6. Oregon (8-1)
  7. Texas (8-1)
  8. Alabama (8-1)
  9. Penn State (8-1)
  10. Ole Miss (8-1)
  11. Louisville (8-1)
  12. Oregon State (7-2)
  13. Utah (7-2)
  14. Tennessee (7-2)
  15. Oklahoma State (7-2)
  16. Missouri (7-2)
  17. Oklahoma (7-2)
  18. LSU (6-3)
  19. Kansas (7-2)
  20. Tulane (8-1)
  21. James Madison (9-0)
  22. Notre Dame (7-3)
  23. Arizona (6-3)
  24. North Carolina (7-2)
  25. Liberty (9-0)

