12th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament underway in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Softball players from around Michiana are coming to Byers Softball Complex in South Bend this weekend for the 12th annual Wings Etc. Toys for Tots Softball Tournament.

It started Friday evening with an Armed Forces derby and goes on all weekend long with many other games.

It’s all for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. The goal of the weekend-long tournament is to increase the stockpile of Toys for Tots donations.

“Any toys, any unused toys that are unwrapped, anything that you would probably get your own children — any kind of donations would come in handy,” says Jason Holcomb, a player and event helper. “This is all for a local cause.”

And there’s a special treat for all of you who are in the holiday spirit! Santa will be making an appearance on Sunday night!

You can come out at 6 p.m. to meet the jolly old elf and share your wish list. It’s free to meet Santa, but if you come with a toy donation for Toys for Tots, it will be appreciated.

