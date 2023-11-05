1 killed in stabbing at Beacon Heights Apartments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says one person was killed in a stabbing on Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side.

Officers were called around 2:40 p.m. to the 3400 block of Ardmore Trail at Beacon Heights Apartments on reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a male suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police have not identified him at this time.

The stabbing remains under investigation by SBPD’s Violent Crimes Unit, but police believe there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information about this stabbing, you’re asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip. You can also leave a tip online.

The stabbing comes after a woman was shot and killed at the same apartment complex on Friday morning. A suspect has since been arrested and charged with murder in connection with that deadly shooting.

