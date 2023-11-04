Advertise With Us

Woman gets lost wedding ring back thanks to trick-or-treater finding it in their candy bag

A woman who lost her wedding ring while handing out Halloween candy has quite a sweet ending thanks to social media. (Source: KWTX)
By Madison Herber and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas woman has been reunited with her wedding ring after she lost it while handing out candy on Halloween night.

Misti Smith had been passing out candy for about an hour at her home when she noticed that her wedding ring was gone.

“We looked all around my porch, in the candy bucket. The only other explanation is when I was grabbing the candy, it may have slipped off into someone’s bag,” she said.

Smith said she always wears her ring because her husband is now in a long-term care facility. It is the last thing they were able to make and buy together before he got ill.

“It’s a piece of him that I can carry every day. A piece of my heart is gone when that ring is gone,” she said.

Smith shared a post online regarding the lost ring, and luckily a mother of one of the trick-or-treaters said they found it when her child was going through their bag.

The Temple resident said getting the ring back has meant everything to her.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erica Small tells us her son "was a great kid who brought joy into every room."
Mom of 12-year-old boy: ‘He didn’t deserve this.’
Najeeb Khan
Michiana man sentenced to 8 years for check-kiting scheme
Officers were called around 8:35 a.m. Friday to the 3400 block Curtiss Drive at Beacon Heights...
Woman killed in shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments
Joseph Hershberger
Convicted barn arsonist gets additional 30 years for role in Kosciusko County barn fires
Caleb Long
Former Clay teacher sentenced in sexual misconduct case

Latest News

A lucky slot player at a Las Vegas Strip casino hit a $12.1 million Megabucks jackpot.
Lucky gambler hits $12.1 million Megabucks jackpot in Las Vegas
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Sheryl Crow and Olivia Rodrigo kick off the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: A few light showers early Saturday
A Tiger Welcome: Clemson honoring victims of 2015 plane crash
A Tiger Welcome: Clemson honoring victims of 2015 plane crash