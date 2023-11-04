WNDU hosts phone bank for 2023 Turkeys on the Table Challenge

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we look to help our neighbors in need this Thanksgiving, we hosted a major push on Friday evening for our Turkeys on the Table Challenge.

We held a phone bank with our friends from the Food Bank of Northern Indiana to take your pledges as we continue to help provide turkeys for families this season.

If you missed Friday’s phone drive, it’s not too late to donate! $15 buys a family a turkey for Thanksgiving, and our partners will match your pledge! You can donate by clicking here.

In addition to matching your $15 pledge, our partners made sizable donations to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana to help the cause.

