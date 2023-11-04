A taste of the blues with The “BluesMan” Ray Davis
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re interested in hearing some local live music this weekend, we’ve got you covered!
The “BluesMan” Ray Davis will be performing with a live band on Saturday night at Elks Lodge #298 in South Bend. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
Ray joined Felicia Michelle on 16 News Now Saturday Morning for a taste of the blues that you will hear on Saturday night! You can watch their full conversation in the video above!
Elks Lodge #298 is located at 1001 W. Western Avenue.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.