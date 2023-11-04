Advertise With Us

Pet Vet: Diabetes Awareness Month

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sugar diabetes is a growing health problem in people, and it can also occur in pets.

I guess it’s only appropriate for us to talk about diabetes right after all of that Halloween candy. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser shared with us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning about National Diabetes Month and told us more about diabetes in pets.

For more information about Pet Diabetes Month, click here.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

