Penn High School hosts ‘We Care Because We Care’ hair donation event

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Anytime a child is diagnosed with a disease that results in hair loss, so much more is taken from them than just hair.

But there’s a local organization started by a high schooler that’s working to improve the lives of these children, one lock of hair at a time.

There are many reasons why people donate hair, blood, time, or money, but it all boils down to being a good family member, a good neighbor, or just wanting to help our fellow human beings, and that’s precisely what Penn High School Students are doing with their Short Hair Because We Care donation events.

“Here at Short Hair Because We Care, we host hair donation events, so this is one of the events for the year where we have local stylists from Salon Nouveau come in and cut and prep everyone’s hair for donation, and we send it all to Children With Hair Loss, which is a nonprofit that makes wigs for kids and then gives them out for free,” said Ella Smoker, Short Hair Because We Care founder & president.

Ella, a senior at Penn, started this club when she was in 7th grade at Grissom Middle School.

“It started as something that students could give, that wouldn’t be money or something they wouldn’t have control over being young students, but everyone can donate their hair, so that’s why we started it: to give everyone an opportunity to serve even if they don’t have other resources,” Smoker said.

And give, they did, as more than 30 people participated in the event, with 334 inches of hair donated, which averages over 10 inches per person.

“It’s really important to be able to give back to your community and serve your community, and that’s why we involve anyone in the community that wants to donate their hair,” Smoker said.

This was Short Hair Because We Care’s sixth event since its founding in 2019.

If you missed the event, you can still help out by donating directly to Children With Hair Loss or following Short Hair Because We Care on Instagram @shbwc_phs for updates on upcoming donation events.

Ella says she’s “super grateful to have so much support” in this endeavor and is excited to see the younger students continue these donation events once she graduates this spring.

Children With Hair Loss is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit that provides human hair replacements at no cost to children or their families.

