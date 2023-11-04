Notre Dame class highlights drag performance amid demonstrations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame students participated in two separate demonstrations Friday night in response to a drag show performance held at the university.

Several departments co-sponsored the event, but it was not open to the public.

“So, I’m a gay student here at Notre Dame in the graduate program, and for me, me and my friends wanted to be a positive, welcoming voice to this event for people... And I understand that people have a lot of opinions about it, and that’s actually what the programming today was about. There was a law forum early on, then there was a symposium about some of the laws that people are trying to get enacted about drag, and then there is the performance here tonight,” said David Grogan, a student at Notre Dame.

“I just think, especially with what we see across our nation, as what it means to be a woman, and femininity is just continuously degraded, and people can’t even define what it means to be a woman. It’s very sad to see that seeping into a campus that is dedicated to Our Lady, to the Blessed Virgin Mary,” said Merlot Fogarty, another Notre Dame student.

“And I think the value of higher education is to explore these topics in sometimes difficult ways or controversial ways, and those conversations need to be happening. I certainly welcome people to respectfully and peacefully share their opposite opinion,” Grogan said.

“I think the fact that we are justifying this under academic freedom and freedom of expression is especially concerning just because of the door that it can open to other things. If there was a class on pornography, could we bring a strip show to campus? If there was a class on satanic rituals, would we have a satanic ritual on campus? These are things we have to be thinking about as Catholic students,” Fogarty said.

In a statement, the University said in part, “Notre Dame is committed to its mission as a Catholic university and, as part of that mission, to academic freedom and freedom of expression.”

