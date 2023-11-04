Advertise With Us

Nonprofit hosts ‘Appreciation Days’ at Lydick Bog Nature Preserve

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A nonprofit group invited the community out to Appreciation Days at Lydick Bog Nature Preserve in South Bend!

Shirley Heinze Land Trust preserves and manages natural lands in northwest Indiana. Part of the group’s mission is to engage communities in nature.

On Friday, people gathered to enjoy refreshments, hands-on activities, and to learn more about the nonprofit organization.

“It’s really important to engage families, to engage the youth in our programming, so we try to have very family events and programs where people can come out and get connected to nature and enjoy the preserves that we have open to the public,” said Bridget Harrison, deputy director of Shirley Heinze.

If you missed out on the fun Friday, another event will be held at Meadowbrook Nature Preserve in Valparaiso on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called around 8:35 a.m. Friday to the 3400 block Curtiss Drive at Beacon Heights...
Woman killed in shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments
79-year-old man dies after crashing into tree in Cass County
Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh talks to media during Big Ten media days.
Big Ten coaches request action on alleged Michigan Football cheating scandal
Najeeb Khan
Michiana man sentenced to 8 years for check-kiting scheme
Kimarie Wright
South Bend woman found guilty in deadly 2022 shooting outside Linden Grill

Latest News

WNDU hosts phone bank for 2023 Turkeys on the Table Challenge
South Bend natives performing, screening documentary at Notre Dame this weekend
12th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament happening this weekend
12th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament happening this weekend
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off