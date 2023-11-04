Nonprofit hosts ‘Appreciation Days’ at Lydick Bog Nature Preserve

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A nonprofit group invited the community out to Appreciation Days at Lydick Bog Nature Preserve in South Bend!

Shirley Heinze Land Trust preserves and manages natural lands in northwest Indiana. Part of the group’s mission is to engage communities in nature.

On Friday, people gathered to enjoy refreshments, hands-on activities, and to learn more about the nonprofit organization.

“It’s really important to engage families, to engage the youth in our programming, so we try to have very family events and programs where people can come out and get connected to nature and enjoy the preserves that we have open to the public,” said Bridget Harrison, deputy director of Shirley Heinze.

If you missed out on the fun Friday, another event will be held at Meadowbrook Nature Preserve in Valparaiso on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST.

