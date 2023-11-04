Advertise With Us

Getting ready for the game with ND sideline reporter Zora Stephenson

By Joshua Short
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Zora Stephenson is “one of one” in her field of work.

Whether it’s telling stories from the newsroom, courtside, or the sidelines, it’s pretty clear that Stephenson is undefeated when it comes to taking chances and living her dream.

She would become the first woman to do play-by-play broadcasting for the Milwaukee Bucks… including during the team’s championship season in 2021.

Zora started her career as a news reporter, and get this: Both of us made stops at the same station in Denver, too. We chatted earlier this week; just watch the video above to hear the full interview!

The six-time Emmy award-winning journalist is now telling stories for NBC Sports, including sideline reporting for the Fighting Irish.

