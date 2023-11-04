Friday Night Football: Indiana sectional finals and Michigan district finals

(WNDU) - Championship trophies were on the line across Michiana this Friday night, as our Indiana schools played in sectional finals and our Michigan schools played in district finals.

Here’s a look at the scores from playoff matchups involving our local teams.

For a look at scores across the state of Indiana, click here. For Michigan, click here.

INDIANA

Class 6A Sectional 2

Penn 31, Warsaw 10

Class 5A Sectional 10

Valparaiso 26, Michigan City 7

Class 5A Sectional 11

Mishawaka 20, Concord 14

Class 4A Sectional 17

New Prairie 43, Culver Academies 14

Class 4A Sectional 18

NorthWood 17, Northridge 14

Class 3A Sectional 26

Knox 60, John Glenn 37

Class 2A Sectional 33

LaVille 28, Bremen 14

Class 1A Sectional 41

North Judson 33, Triton 7

MICHIGAN

Division 3 Region 2 District 2

Parma Western 38, Lakeshore 20

Division 4 Region 2 District 1

Niles 42, Paw Paw 13

Division 5 Region 2 District 2

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49, Berrien Springs 7

Division 6 Region 3 District 1

(Saturday Game) Buchanan at Constantine

Division 8 Region 3 District 1

White Pigeon 30, Saugatuck 0

