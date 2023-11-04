Friday Night Football: Indiana sectional finals and Michigan district finals
(WNDU) - Championship trophies were on the line across Michiana this Friday night, as our Indiana schools played in sectional finals and our Michigan schools played in district finals.
Here’s a look at the scores from playoff matchups involving our local teams.
For a look at scores across the state of Indiana, click here. For Michigan, click here.
INDIANA
Class 6A Sectional 2
Penn 31, Warsaw 10
Class 5A Sectional 10
Valparaiso 26, Michigan City 7
Class 5A Sectional 11
Mishawaka 20, Concord 14
Class 4A Sectional 17
New Prairie 43, Culver Academies 14
Class 4A Sectional 18
NorthWood 17, Northridge 14
Class 3A Sectional 26
Knox 60, John Glenn 37
Class 2A Sectional 33
LaVille 28, Bremen 14
Class 1A Sectional 41
North Judson 33, Triton 7
MICHIGAN
Division 3 Region 2 District 2
Parma Western 38, Lakeshore 20
Division 4 Region 2 District 1
Niles 42, Paw Paw 13
Division 5 Region 2 District 2
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49, Berrien Springs 7
Division 6 Region 3 District 1
(Saturday Game) Buchanan at Constantine
Division 8 Region 3 District 1
White Pigeon 30, Saugatuck 0
