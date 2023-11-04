Buzz Around Campus: Irish fans feel good after dominant win over Pitt

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Clemson and Notre Dame are two big brands who are usually always in the mix for the College Football Playoff.

It’s been a down year for Clemson, but it’s always a challenge when any team walks into Death Valley.

We hit Eddy Street Commons this week to take the pulse of the Irish faithful, where we found unbridled confidence.

George Mallet talks the transfer portal and more in this week’s “Buzz Around Campus.” You can hear what the Irish faithful have to say in the video above!

