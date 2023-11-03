Woman killed in shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed an apartment complex on South Bend’s northwest side Friday morning.

Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the 3400 block Curtiss Drive at Beacon Heights Apartments to investigate a possible shooting.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified her at this time.

Emotions were high at the scene Friday morning. 16 News Now spoke with a neighbor who is friends with the victim.

“She did not deserve this,” said Jasmine Chatman. “This is not something that needed to be done to her, and she needs justice. She really does. This is not fair to anybody, to any mother.”

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. Police are still searching for a suspect, but they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

If you have any information, you’re asked to share an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or going online.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

