There’s a hotline you can contact for all 2023 election information

By Mark Peterson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday’s election promises to be unlike any we’ve seen before in Indiana.

And this time around, the secretary of state has set up a text message hotline for election assistance. You can text “IN” to 45995 to get information about voting locations and hours, to report suspicious activity at the polls, or to ask questions about election security.

Oftentimes, folks would either try to find information online and if they couldn’t find that information, maybe they would just give up and not vote,” explained Rep. Jake Teshka, R-North Liberty. “And we certainly don’t want that other times they might call into the voter registration office or down to the secretary of state’s office and have to be waiting in long lines, of busy phones and so this is a great quick, easy way to get information that voters need.”

Keep in mind, actual people at the sectary of state’s office are said to be involved, although there’s some level of automation.

