First Alert Weather: Temperatures near 60F Friday through Monday

The strong south to southwest wind has continued to bring warmer temperatures back to the area. Morning temperatures on Friday and this weekend will be closer to 40 degrees than 30s degrees. Skies will be mostly clear Friday morning before clouds stream in late Friday and into Saturday morning. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower before sunrise on Saturday. Clouds will linger into the first half of the day and clear after 1pm. The average high this time of year is around 54 degrees and highs will be a few degrees above that mark Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. slight chance of a sprinkle late day. Isolated shower overnight into Saturday. High around 55F. Low 40F. Wind SW at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with a slight chance of a passing shower. High 57F. Low 44F. Wind light and variable.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS: At 2:00 AM Sunday clocks fall back one hour to 1 AM. This is also a great time to check and replace batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

SUNDAY: Morning dense fog in spots will give way to sun and clouds. High 56F. Low 48F. Wind SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A cold front will move in Sunday night into Monday next week and will give us our next chance of rain. Snow chances will stay minimal next week with both daytime highs and lows stay above freezing.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.