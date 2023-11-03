Spotlight On: November 2, 2023

(WNDU) - Welcome to “Spotlight On,” where we talk about everything from Michiana to Hollywood!

Taylor Swift’s impact on pop culture, economy

We start this week with one of the most popular performers in the world right now, Taylor Swift.

From her multi-million-dollar Eras Tour to her No. 1 album and taking a top spot at the box office all in one year, she’s a force in entertainment.

Whether you’re a die-hard ‘Swiftie’ or not, you cannot deny her impact on pop culture and the economy.

Mark Mayer, professor of marketing at Indiana University, says the impact is into the millions.

“They’re usually landing at around $50 million economic impact, which is amazing,” Mayer said. “I mean, it’s really like hosting kind of a mini–Super Bowl in a lot of ways.”

The “BluesMan” Ray Davis performing Saturday in South Bend

Moving from pop music to the good old blues… If you’re interested in hearing some local live music this weekend, we’ve got you covered!

The “BluesMan” Ray Davis will be performing with a live band on Saturday night at Elks Lodge #298 in South Bend. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Make sure to tune into 16 News Now Saturday Morning for my interview with Ray — plus, a taste of the blues that you will hear on Saturday night!

“Priscilla” premiering this weekend

Taking a turn from music to movies, there are a lot of great films coming out this weekend. One of them in particular is sharing a side to an American music love story many haven’t gotten to hear before.

“Priscilla” is the autobiographical film about Priscilla Presley, the young girl who fell in love with “the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

Cailee Spaeny stars in “Priscilla.’ Writer/director Sofia Coppola and the stars talked extensively with Priscilla Presley in preparing for the film.

“I was just so surprised with what her story was, and I just realized how little we know about her,” Coppola said. “They’re such a famous, mythic couple — Elvis and Priscilla — but we don’t really know that much about what her story was.”

“(It was) A really interesting challenge as an actor to try to take that on and to really sort of map out that arc before I got on the set,” Spaeny said.

“Priscilla” premieres in theaters this Friday!

Trailer drops for “Good Burger 2″

This week gave all 90s kids the moment they’ve been anticipating, as the long-awaited trailer for “Good Burger 2″ dropped.

The film starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunites the co-stars as their characters Dexter and Ed for a sequel to the original 1997 comedy.

The plot of the sequel centers on the two best buds working together again at Good Burger, but they quickly have to join forces to fight a corporate agenda to replace all employees with robots that look and talk like them.

Expect to see some familiar faces and have a lot of laughs. You can see “Good Burger 2″ only on Paramount Plus on Nov. 22.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.