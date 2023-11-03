South Bend woman found guilty in deadly 2022 shooting outside Linden Grill

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury has found a South Bend woman guilty of shooting and killing another woman outside of a downtown South Bend restaurant last year.

27-year-old Kimarie Wright was found guilty on Friday of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 32-year-old Kaylynn Davidson.

According to charging documents, the shooting happened after the two got into a fight at the Linden Grill back in May 2022. It all began when Davidson walked into Linden Grill, approached Wright, and struck her. Moments later, the fight broke out.

That’s when investigators say Wright pulled out a handgun, causing Davidson and others involved in the fight to run out of the building. Wright followed Davidson to the exit before firing her gun multiple times at Davidson and others fleeing the scene.

Davidson was taken to the hospital, where she later died. She was the mother of a 5-year-old who was accidentally shot and killed a month prior.

At Friday’s verdict, a jury did not apply a firearm enhancement to the guilty charge.

Wright’s sentencing is set for Dec. 4.

Kimarie Wright (St. Joseph County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.