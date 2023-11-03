South Bend natives performing, screening documentary at Notre Dame this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Is unity possible? That’s what one band with ties to Michiana is on a quest to find out!

The Bergamot is an American indie folk/rock duo based in Brooklyn, N.Y. The group formed in 2010 in South Bend and consists of Jillian Speece (vocals/cajón) and Nathaniel Paul Hoff (vocals/guitar/keyboard), who are both Marian High School grads!

In 2016, the band went on a journey across all 50 States, performing and inviting people to sign their message of unity on their station wagon (known as The Unity Car). What ensued was a heartwarming tale that was captured in a documentary called “State of the Unity.”

The documentary is getting international attention, as it has been featured in 38 film festivals across the world and won 20 prestigious awards.

“State of the Unity” is streaming on Amazon and Apple TV, but you can watch it right here in Michiana this weekend!

The documentary will be screened at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center on the University of Notre Dame’s campus on Saturday night. The Bergamot will also be performing and hosting a live town-hall discussion focused on the role of art in healing our divided country as part of the event.

It’s taking place on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Meanwhile, Ther Bergamot joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about “State of the Unity” and make a big announcement regarding an Oscars campaign! You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

For more on “State of the Unity,” click here. For more on The Bergamot, click here.

