Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
(WNDU) - Get ready to hear a very familiar sound around town once again!

Believe it or not, it’s time for the Salvation Army bell ringers to get back to work, and in turn start getting us all in the holiday spirit!

Paul Szrom, the director of development for the Salvation Army Kroc Center of South Bend, joined Tricia Sloma and Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to talk about the importance of helping the less fortunate and the need for bell ringers. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

If you’re interested in becoming a bell ringer this year, click here.

