Advertise With Us

Portage child care center gets big boost for early education

Education image ( archive photo)
Education image ( archive photo)(WILX)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Ind (WNDU) The Stepping Stones Early Learning Center in Portage received a big chunk of money to expand and improve its early education programs for young children.

The state’s Family and Social Service Administration awarded the facility a $750,000 grant.

There were 21 grants awarded across the state, but the Portage grant was the only one in Northwest Indiana.

According to the state, the grants are intended to help underserved areas expand existing programs or create new ones.

The Stepping Stones Early Learning Center just opened its doors in Portage in early October.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erica Small tells us her son "was a great kid who brought joy into every room."
Mom of 12-year-old boy: ‘He didn’t deserve this.’
Najeeb Khan
Michiana man sentenced to 8 years for check-kiting scheme
Joseph Hershberger
Convicted barn arsonist gets additional 30 years for role in Kosciusko County barn fires
Caleb Long
Former Clay teacher sentenced in sexual misconduct case
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Temperatures near 60F Friday through Monday

Latest News

Officers were called around 8:35 a.m. Friday to the 3400 block Curtiss Drive at Beacon Heights...
1 killed in shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments
South Bend natives performing, screening documentary at Notre Dame this weekend
South Bend natives performing, screening documentary at Notre Dame this weekend
South Bend natives performing, screening documentary at Notre Dame this weekend
12th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament happening this weekend
12th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament happening this weekend
12th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament happening this weekend
12th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament happening this weekend