Portage child care center gets big boost for early education

PORTAGE, Ind (WNDU) The Stepping Stones Early Learning Center in Portage received a big chunk of money to expand and improve its early education programs for young children.

The state’s Family and Social Service Administration awarded the facility a $750,000 grant.

There were 21 grants awarded across the state, but the Portage grant was the only one in Northwest Indiana.

According to the state, the grants are intended to help underserved areas expand existing programs or create new ones.

The Stepping Stones Early Learning Center just opened its doors in Portage in early October.

