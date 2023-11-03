Police issue over 70 citations for underage drinking at Cheers Pub

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation resulted in over 70 citations being issued at Cheers Pub for underage drinking on Thursday.

According to the Roseland Police Department, police conducted a compliance check at Cheers Pub around 11:30 p.m. Officers on scene say that numerous underage patrons, some as young as 17, were being served alcohol within the business.

“We’ve been receiving a lot of complaints regarding Cheers Pub, and this compliance check uncovered what we suspected,” said Chief Avery Minor, of Roseland Police Department. “We will continue to make sure that Roseland is a safe environment for all to live, work, and enjoy themselves in... We will continue to investigate this matter to the fullest extent possible with cooperation from all law enforcement agencies. The town of Roseland will not tolerate the serving of alcohol to minors in violation of the law.”

Police say they recovered over 50 fake IDs and issued over 70 citations for underage drinking to individuals.

Anyone with further information can reach out to the Roseland Police Department at 574-272-6485, as well as Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

