Advertise With Us

Police issue over 70 citations for underage drinking at Cheers Pub

A picture of the fake photo IDs provided by the Roseland Police Department.
A picture of the fake photo IDs provided by the Roseland Police Department.(Roseland Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation resulted in over 70 citations being issued at Cheers Pub for underage drinking on Thursday.

According to the Roseland Police Department, police conducted a compliance check at Cheers Pub around 11:30 p.m. Officers on scene say that numerous underage patrons, some as young as 17, were being served alcohol within the business.

“We’ve been receiving a lot of complaints regarding Cheers Pub, and this compliance check uncovered what we suspected,” said Chief Avery Minor, of Roseland Police Department. “We will continue to make sure that Roseland is a safe environment for all to live, work, and enjoy themselves in... We will continue to investigate this matter to the fullest extent possible with cooperation from all law enforcement agencies. The town of Roseland will not tolerate the serving of alcohol to minors in violation of the law.”

Police say they recovered over 50 fake IDs and issued over 70 citations for underage drinking to individuals.

Anyone with further information can reach out to the Roseland Police Department at 574-272-6485, as well as Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erica Small tells us her son "was a great kid who brought joy into every room."
Mom of 12-year-old boy: ‘He didn’t deserve this.’
Najeeb Khan
Michiana man sentenced to 8 years for check-kiting scheme
Joseph Hershberger
Convicted barn arsonist gets additional 30 years for role in Kosciusko County barn fires
Caleb Long
Former Clay teacher sentenced in sexual misconduct case
Officers were called around 8:35 a.m. Friday to the 3400 block Curtiss Drive at Beacon Heights...
Woman killed in shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments

Latest News

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) takes a snap during the first half of an NCAA college...
Irish gearing up for road game at Clemson
Irish gearing up for road game at Clemson
Woman dies in shooting at Beacon Heights apartments
Press Ganey donates $10K for Turkeys on the Table