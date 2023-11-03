Police investigating shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments

Officers were called around 8:35 a.m. Friday to the 3400 block Curtiss Drive at Beacon Heights Apartments.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting right now at an apartment complex on South Bend’s northwest side.

Officers were called around 8:35 a.m. Friday to the 3400 block Curtiss Drive at Beacon Heights Apartments.

When they arrived, they found one female victim. Her current condition is unknown.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is on scene investigating.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

