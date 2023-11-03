Outgoing councilman Henry Davis Jr. endorses Republican running for his seat

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s being called a South Bend “first.”

An outgoing Democrat who has served as the city’s second district council representative for nearly 12 years (non-consecutively) endorsed the Republican running to replace him on Friday.

Henry Davis, Jr. chose to run for mayor instead of re-election to the council this year. Davis lost in the May primary election to James Mueller.

Today, Davis threw his support behind Republican second district council candidate Roosevelt Stewart.

“We’re in perilous times here in South Bend. Just the week before, we had a young man who thought it was okay to gun down two others who looked just like him. And we’re talking about Black people, not talking about anyone else, we’re talking about Black people,” Davis said at a late morning press conference. “The second district deserves a fighter, an independent thinker because the St. Joseph Democratic Party has failed Black people and has failed to uplift its most loyal base of voters.”

Davis said the second district was overpoliced and that the city was “barely” investing in affordable housing and after-school programming.

The county Democratic party fired back with a written statement saying it was disappointed to hear that Davis had chosen “petty politics and an alleged violent offender over real change for the west side of South Bend.”

Roosevelt Stewart, 46, is scheduled to stand trial in January for allegedly punching and strangling his 15-year-old daughter after she refused to give him the keys to his car because she believed he was too drunk to drive.

Stewart has been charged with two counts of domestic battery — one a level six felony and the other a misdemeanor. In Indiana, domestic battery becomes a felony if committed in the presence of a child younger than 16.

Davis said he wasn’t going to judge Stewart before Stewart had his day in court.

The Democrat in the second district council race is Ophelia Gooden-Rodgers.

Davis says he is not making an endorsement in the mayor’s race.

