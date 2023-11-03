Mishawaka candidates attend forum ahead of the election

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Election Day is just around the corner.

Thursday night, Mishawaka residents were invited to meet candidates at the Battell Community Center.

The event was hosted by the League of Women Voters of the South Bend Area and the American Democracy Project.

Kate Voelker is running again for the fourth district.

Her priorities include neighborhoods, youth programming and the budget.

“I think Mishawaka has done a very good job. I mean I have been a part of it for almost 12 years, but I also think that Mishawaka has been good to corporations, it’s been good to the schools, it’s been good to its employees, it’s been good to public safety and it will continue to do that...You should vote for me because of my experience, passion, persistence, attention to detail and innovative thinking. They are in asset to the citizens of Mishawaka,” said Voelker.

Her opponent, Shelli Treely, said her top three priorities include public safety, economic development and education.

“As a public-school teacher of over 38 years, education is another top priority of mine. I have the experience as an educator to have worked with many different types of people, and it has equipped me well to serve the city...We do need a little bit of new ideas, new energy and new people on the council, and I guarantee you I’m that person,” said Treely.

This time around, two candidates are vying for the city clerk seat.

Debbie Ladyga-Block has served as city clerk for 32 years and ran unopposed the last two terms.

“My priorities have always been transparency in the office, courtesy, knowledgeable and friendly treatment of all citizens...I have the experience and I have the knowledge to continue to be the city clerk in Mishawaka,” said Ladyga-Block.

Her opponent is Louann Hazen.

Hazen said voter registration, teaching our youth, and customer service are her highest priorities.

“My biggest initiative is to bring the office up to the next level of customer service...People should vote for me because I have the most experience. I am a local business owner and I grew up in this community,” said Hazen.

