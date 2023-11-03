Advertise With Us

Medical Moment: AI being developed to detect brain lesions

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Brain lesions occur in 90% of patients over 65, and they are often among the first signs of dementia.

The key is knowing how many lesions are lodged in the brain and where they are.

Counting them is nearly impossible, so researchers are turning to artificial intelligence to do that in mere seconds. Neuroscientist Mohamad Habes studies MRI scans at UT Health San Antonio to find lesions in the brain deeply lodged in perivascular folds.

“AI is using all these sequences together,” Habes said. “They are tiny, and because of their small size, it could be difficult for a clinician to really count all of them.”

And because people over 70 could actually have hundreds of lesions in the perivascular space, counting them becomes next to impossible.

“We have developed a sophisticated system that is able to detect and quantify those lesions, one by one, throughout the whole brain,” Habes explained.

Lesions are formed from damaged brain tissue, triggered by vascular disease or injury.

“We see them a lot in people who have traumatic brain injuries. So, a hit on the brain, on the frontal lobe, maybe could cause a lesion,” Habes said.

And that affects how a person walks or talks. Doctors know that when an older person changes their gait, or way of walking, it can be an early indicator of dementia.

“It does not mean that the moment you develop these lesions, that you will get dementia, but what it means that, your risk of developing dementia will be greater.”

Habes says this groundbreaking AI algorithm offers people a chance to improve lifestyle choices and stave off dementia.

Habes says this breakthrough study should lead to clinical application within a year, so doctors can easily uncover cerebral small-vessel disease in the blink of an eye by using AI.

