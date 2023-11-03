Advertise With Us

At least 54 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, and officials say toll expected to rise

A strong earthquake shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, and...
A strong earthquake shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, and officials said at least 54 people were dead and dozens more injured as rescuers searched mountain villages.(pxfuel | MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A strong earthquake shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, and officials said at least 54 people were dead and dozens more injured as rescuers searched mountain villages.

Officials said early Saturday that the toll was expected to rise, noting that communications were cut off with many places.

The quake, which hit when many people already were asleep in their homes, was felt in India’s capital, New Delhi, more than 800 kilomters (500 miles) away.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and occurred at a depth of 11 miles. Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center said its epicenter was at Jajarkot, which is about 250 miles northeast of the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu.

The quake killed at least 28 people in Rukum district, where numerous houses collapsed, police official Narvaraj Bhattarai said over the telephone. Thirty injured people already had been brought to the local hospital, Bhattarai said.

In neighboring Jajarkot district, 26 people were confirmed dead, government administration official Harish Chandra Sharma said.

He said security officials were working with villagers in the darkness to pull the dead and injured from fallen houses. But he added that reaching some spots was difficult because some of the trails were blocked by landslides triggered by the tremor and its aftershocks.

Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erica Small tells us her son "was a great kid who brought joy into every room."
Mom of 12-year-old boy: ‘He didn’t deserve this.’
Najeeb Khan
Michiana man sentenced to 8 years for check-kiting scheme
Joseph Hershberger
Convicted barn arsonist gets additional 30 years for role in Kosciusko County barn fires
Caleb Long
Former Clay teacher sentenced in sexual misconduct case
Officers were called around 8:35 a.m. Friday to the 3400 block Curtiss Drive at Beacon Heights...
Woman killed in shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments

Latest News

Irish gearing up for road game at Clemson
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo and Carrie Underwood hope to add to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame electricity
A picture of the fake photo IDs provided by the Roseland Police Department.
Police issue over 70 citations for underage drinking at Cheers Pub
FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis...
A student is fatally shot outside a high school in Indianapolis
Woman dies in shooting at Beacon Heights apartments