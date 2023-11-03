Advertise With Us

Jury finds Benton Harbor pastor not guilty in criminal sexual conduct case

Carlton Lynch
Carlton Lynch(The Herald-Palladium)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A jury has found a Benton Harbor pastor not guilty.

Pastor Carlton Lynch was on trial for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and bribing, intimidating, and interfering with a witness.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Lynch’s lawyer says the jury made the right decision. Lynch has maintained his innocence since the beginning.

The case stemmed from two different allegations, one in 2018 and a separate case in 2022.

In 2018, a woman claimed that Carlton came to her place of business, touched her buttocks, then offered her $20 to “make this go away.” In 2022, a woman claimed that Lynch had invited her to his apartment and was lying in his bed upon arrival, in which he then asked her to rub baby oil on his body.

Two women testified on behalf of Carlton’s merit, saying they had never seen any misconduct from the pastor while working with the church.

Carlton also called the allegations false, saying they were an attempt to oust him from the church by a faction in Benton Harbor that did not like him.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erica Small tells us her son "was a great kid who brought joy into every room."
Mom of 12-year-old boy: ‘He didn’t deserve this.’
Najeeb Khan
Michiana man sentenced to 8 years for check-kiting scheme
Joseph Hershberger
Convicted barn arsonist gets additional 30 years for role in Kosciusko County barn fires
Caleb Long
Former Clay teacher sentenced in sexual misconduct case
Officers were called around 8:35 a.m. Friday to the 3400 block Curtiss Drive at Beacon Heights...
Woman killed in shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments

Latest News

Dowagiac man found guilty of raping home healthcare worker
South Bend woman found guilty in deadly 2022 shooting outside Linden Grill
Woman killed in shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments
1 injured after crash at M-51, Wells Street intersection
1 injured after crash at M-51, Wells Street intersection