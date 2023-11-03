Jury finds Benton Harbor pastor not guilty in criminal sexual conduct case

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A jury has found a Benton Harbor pastor not guilty.

Pastor Carlton Lynch was on trial for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and bribing, intimidating, and interfering with a witness.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Lynch’s lawyer says the jury made the right decision. Lynch has maintained his innocence since the beginning.

The case stemmed from two different allegations, one in 2018 and a separate case in 2022.

In 2018, a woman claimed that Carlton came to her place of business, touched her buttocks, then offered her $20 to “make this go away.” In 2022, a woman claimed that Lynch had invited her to his apartment and was lying in his bed upon arrival, in which he then asked her to rub baby oil on his body.

Two women testified on behalf of Carlton’s merit, saying they had never seen any misconduct from the pastor while working with the church.

Carlton also called the allegations false, saying they were an attempt to oust him from the church by a faction in Benton Harbor that did not like him.

