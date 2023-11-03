Advertise With Us

Judge denies case dismissal against downtown South Bend grocery store developer

By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Legal action over the lack of a grocery store and pharmacy at a South Bend apartment building will continue.

A judge has denied a motion to dismiss the case after the city of South Bend threw in $5 million to the project, which has been spearheaded by developer Dave Matthews.

Part of the city’s plan includes a clause that requires the developer to pay 150% of that amount if the grocery and pharmacy portion does not materialize. The developer claims that the stated amount is impermissible because it’s grossly disproportionate to the actual damages sustained by the city.

The judge found no precedent to resolve such a dispute through a motion to dismiss, so it was denied.

