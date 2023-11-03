Elkhart company to donate 30,000 lbs. of food to those in need

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but don’t tell that to the employees of Paramount Plastics.

They’re an employee-owned group in Elkhart, and they believe that no Elkhart neighbors should go hungry.

The team at Paramount Plastics seems to love two things: community and competition. And that’s why they compete with their sister companies to see how much good they can do, and this year, they’re doubling down.

In 2022, they donated 15,000 lbs. of food to local nonprofits, but this year, they went all out and doubled their efforts with more than 30,000 lbs. or five pallets worth of food brought in, all to help feed hungry people in Michiana.

“I give credit to the team for that,” said Ben Haviland, vice president of Paramount Plastics. “You know, our team is very competitive, and they have huge hearts. Everybody here gave; we had 100% participation this year as well as last year, and so, it’s really a team effort.”

That team effort is paying off, as the donations are set to make their way to a couple of other teams of good people in Elkhart County.

“We’re going to send part of it to Church Community Services, which is where we sent all of it last year, as well as we’re going to send part of it to The Salvation Army here in Elkhart, and that’s part of where we did our volunteer work at the beginning of this last month,” Haviland said.

Ben says that every single person in the building worked to make this happen, like Teresa, who’s been with the company for nearly 30 years, telling us that when the company helped out at The Salvation Army, it only strengthened their resolve to lend a helping hand.

“It showed us in talking to some of the people in there and that they go there to have maybe only one meal that day,” said Teresa Williams, a CNC operator at Paramount Plastics. “And that saddens me because sometimes we take things for granted that we can put three meals on the table a day, but there are people here in Elkhart. I see the homeless all the time, and it hurts my heart that they are outside, and I think about what they are going to do in the wintertime. So, doing something like this is our little part of helping out.”

Ben and Teresa told WNDU they hope to bring in at least 45,000 lbs. for their food drive next year.

Paramount Plastics is a thermoforming plastic company that supplies RV and Marine markets.

In Dec 2021, they were acquired by an employee-owned holding company, and employees own a stake in two other sister companies and Paramount.

