Dowagiac man found guilty of raping home healthcare worker

(Source: Associated Press)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac man has been found guilty by a jury of raping his home healthcare worker last year.

The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office says Robert Schmeltz, 58, demanded a jury trial on his 15-year felony charge of 3rd degree criminal sexual assault.

***WARNING: Readers might find some of the details in this story disturbing.***

According to testimony from the courtroom, the victim was a 65-year-old home healthcare worker who had been providing weekly support for Schmeltz for several months. But when she went to Schmeltz’s home on Aug. 26, 2022, he allegedly became physically aggressive and raped her.

When the victim’s supervisor confronted Schmeltz about it, he allegedly asked the supervisor, “Would you like to go to dinner?”

Schmeltz testified that he had consensual intercourse with the victim. He also claimed that she was “provocatively dressed” and “came on to him” even though he said he hadn’t fully bathed or showered in many weeks.

The jury received the case for deliberation shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday and returned a guilty verdict approximately an hour later.

Schmeltz is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 9, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

