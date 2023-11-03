Butler University creating debt-free 2-year college to help underserved students

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The “Come to Believe” college experience is coming to Indiana.

Butler University will create a new, two-year college for historically underserved students who want to pursue education after high school.

Students enrolled in the college can obtain an associate degree with no debt or out-of-pocket expenses. Most will have the opportunity to go on to earn a Butler bachelor’s degree for less than $10,000.

The nonprofit Come To Believe Network is already operating at Loyola University Chicago and the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.

“80% of our students go on to four-year institutions, and close to 80% of them complete their bachelor’s degree within four- or five-years’ time — including the two-year associate degree,” said Steve Katsouros, president and CEO of the Come To Believe Network. “And again, 90% of our students complete (with) no debt, so they’re liberated from that. That’s really the whole point of this program.”

Butler will start enrolling students in the program next year for the Fall 2025 semester. The school will be open to Pell Grant-eligible or undocumented students who have demonstrated a high potential to succeed.

