Boys and Girls Club 'Community Nights' create safe outlet for teens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Youth Violence is unfortunately something that’s becoming all too common, not only across the country but here at home too.

In a study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that in the past two decades the youth homicide rate is up nearly 20%.

With numbers as scary as that is the reason why groups like the Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County is trying to create outlets to help with its Community Open Gym Nights.

The BGCSJC has partnered with Connect 2 Be The Change, an organization that provides therapy services to help individuals cope with the trauma caused by gun violence.

Together the groups are working to create a safe and fun environment for local teenagers on Friday nights. Their goal is to foster a safer and more engaged community, especially for the ones who need it most.

“Teen can get into negativity as well,” said Isiah Miller, area director for the BGCSJC. “So, we wanted to create something positive for them, after school on a Friday night, where they can come in here bring their friends socialize, have a good time and just feel safe. We have trained staff that work with different schools and school corporations that will be here to oversee and participate with the kids as well too. So, we just wanted to create that safe environment that they can come in here and just be a teen.”

There will be organized basketball and soccer matches taking place throughout the night. And for the teens not interested in athletics, the club will also provide a gaming room set up with multiple consoles to play.

The club also provides free pizza and drinks for the teens and young adults coming in. The BGCSJC are looking for sponsors for the night as well, if you’re interested you can reach out by social media or info@bgcsjc.org

The Community Open Gym Nights will take place every Friday from 7- 9:30 p.m. for teens aged 13-24 years.

It’s all happening at the newly renovated O.C Carmichael Jr. Youth Center, located at 502 E Sample St.

