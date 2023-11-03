Advertise With Us

Big Ten coaches request action on alleged Michigan Football cheating scandal

Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh talks to media during Big Ten media days.
Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh talks to media during Big Ten media days.(WNEM)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - A recent report on ESPN claimed several Big Ten coaches and athletic directors have asked the conference commissioner to take action against the Michigan football program.

The program is accused of violating NCAA rules in an effort to steal the signals of their opponents.

Sign stealing is part of the game, but Michigan is accused of sending a person to the games of upcoming opponents, which is against NCAA rules.

In fact, Michigan has already suspended the football staff member who is accused of attending games and gathering information about the team’s signals.

Connor Stalions was suspended on Oct. 20.

He is also being investigated for posing as a Central Michigan staff member and attending a Michigan State game.

And, there are allegations that he purchased tickets to more than 30 opponents’ games over the last three years.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any involvement or knowledge about any of the cheating allegations.

