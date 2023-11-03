79-year-old man dies after crashing into tree in Cass County

(KTTC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 79-year-old man has died after police say he crashed into a tree on Thursday in Cass County.

Officers were called just before 4:30 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Redfield Street just west of Adamsville Road in Ontwa Township.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle was heading east on Redfield when it crossed the center line, ran off the road, and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as 79-year-old Robert Lockmondy of Union, Mich., was flown to the hospital, where he later died. Officials believe he had a medical issue prior to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

