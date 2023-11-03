12th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament happening this weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A softball tournament for a good cause will be played this weekend in South Bend.

The 12th annual Wings Etc. Toys for Tots softball tournament is happening all weekend at Byers Softball Complex. All proceeds from the tournament go to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

The tournament’s organizer, Mike Curry, joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about the event and how it’s a mission that’s close to his heart.

Curry also announced that Santa will be in attendance! You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

For more information on the tournament, click here. For more information on Toys for Tots, click here.

