1 killed in shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed an apartment complex on South Bend’s northwest side Friday morning.

Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the 3400 block Curtiss Drive at Beacon Heights Apartments to investigate a possible shooting.

When they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified her at this time.

Emotions were high at the scene Friday morning. 16 News Now spoke with a neighbor who is friends with the victim.

“She did not deserve this,” said Jasmine Chatman. “This is not something that needed to be done to her, and she needs justice. She really does. This is not fair to anybody, to any mother.”

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. Police are still searching for a suspect, but they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

If you have any information, you’re asked to share an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or going online.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

South Bend natives performing, screening documentary at Notre Dame this weekend

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Is unity possible? That’s what one band with ties to Michiana is on a quest to find out!

News

South Bend natives performing, screening documentary at Notre Dame this weekend

South Bend natives performing, screening documentary at Notre Dame this weekend

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Events

12th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament happening this weekend

12th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament happening this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
All proceeds from the tournament go to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

News

12th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament happening this weekend

12th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament happening this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Community

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Believe it or not, it’s time for the Salvation Army bell ringers to get back to work, and in turn start getting us all in the holiday spirit!

News

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

Dowagiac man found guilty of raping home healthcare worker

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Robert Schmeltz, 58, is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 9, 2024.

News

79-year-old man dies after crashing into tree in Cass County

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Police investigating possible shooting at Beacon Heights Apartments

Updated: 3 hours ago

Sports

Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh talks to media during Big Ten media days.

Big Ten coaches request action on alleged Michigan Football cheating scandal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Coaches and ADs ask conference commissioner to act