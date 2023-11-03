1 injured after crash at M-51, Wells Street intersection

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman has been injured after a crash in Pokagon Township on Friday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the intersection of M-51 and Wells Street for a crash around 11:38 a.m.

A preliminary crash report says that a 42-year-old woman and a 20-year-old were traveling north when a 72-year-old Hartford man traveling east failed to yield at the Well Street stop sign, resulting in the collision.

The woman was transported to a Niles hospital for her injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

