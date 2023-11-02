Watervliet schools propose nearly $30 million dollar bond second time

WATERVLIET, Mi. (WNDU) - In May, Watervliet Public School proposed for a $29.9 million dollar bond that did not pass but as elections are next week there is another chance. The proposal did not pass because it was short 60 votes.

The money would focus on improving the schools in three main areas: safety and security, aging building infrastructure, educational programming and learning environment.

Watervliet Highschool was built in the 1970′s and the elementary school was built in the 50s. Over the last few decades the buildings have began to crumble, rust and deteriorate.

Sixteen News Now spoke with Watervliet Public Schools Superintendent Ric Seager and he said if this proposal does not pass it will really affect the students in extra curricular activities.

“So we have kids that come a practice before school as early as 5:30 in the morning and stay after other programs have practiced and stay till 9:30 at night just in order to use the space that we have,” said Seager. “So it’s really important. I just believe we can do better for our kids and it’s not that good to be here that late, missing dinner with family and opportunities to get their homework done we can do better if we have that facility.”

After the last election the school did a survey, the feedback they got was people didn’t know that elections were happening.

Elections are next Tuesday at City Hall and polls open at 7am till 8pm.

