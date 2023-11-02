Vigil held for 12-year-old killed in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kids are reeling after 12-year-old Josiah Small was shot and killed last Friday in South Bend.

On Wednesday evening, over 100 people gathered at Dickinson Intermediate Fine Arts Academy for a prayer vigil and balloon release ceremony.

“He had good connections with a lot of people. People cared for him and liked him and that kind of thing, and they are hurting and this is a way for them to deal with that,” said Community Leader Lynn Coleman.

“We need to take our streets back and our kids back. We ain’t going to lose another child through gun violence,” said one woman.

“My baby was 12 and he was a good little boy...When a baby got to die because he’s playing, because he’s meeting his friend, it’s a sad day,” said Josiah’s grandfather.

Officers were called to the area of Indiana Avenue and Prairie Avenue last Friday on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Josiah suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

A 14-year-old boy also suffered from apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“And I just hope and pray that we don’t get to a place where we begin to except and expect these kinds of behaviors,” said Coleman.

There is still no word on a suspect or suspects in this case.

The family has set up a Go-Fund-Me page to help with funeral expenses.

