Unity Gardens gearing up for ‘Taste of Unity’ this week

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the event of the season for Unity Gardens in South Bend!

We’re talking about Taste of Unity, which is coming up this week!

Sara Stewart, founder of Unity Gardens, joined Tricia Sloma and Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to give us a preview of the event… as well as some tasty samples!

The event celebrates the fall harvest and our culinary community while also supporting Unity Gardens. 20 of the best chefs in the area will be serving some of their best dishes.

There will also be a silent auction, a cash bar, music, and more. To learn more, watch the video above, or click here!

Taste of Unity is taking place on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Palais Royale ballroom (105. W. Colfax Avenue, South Bend).

Tickets are $50 each. To purchase yours, click here.

