Students at Adams High School create ofrendas to honor historical figures on Día de los Muertos

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whether you choose to call it Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead, one thing is certain: many are honoring and paying respects with ofrendas.

Among them is Ms. Stanton’s Spanish class at John Adams High School. They created ofrendas to remember historical figures from the past that are no longer with us.

This project is a significant part of the class’s curriculum and is presented on Día de los Muertos. Among the notable individuals with an altar are artists like Celia Cruz, Selena Quintanilla, and many others.

“I picked Selena specifically because she is one of my favorite artists,” said Daniella Morales Garibay. “I love all her songs and I think she is a very inspiring woman and I think I would want a lot of people to know about her.”

The seniors worked in groups to create these altars. The students began by researching the historical figures they chose, followed by an all-hands-on-deck effort to create DIY mini projects such as flowers, letters, and signs to adorn the altars.

Throughout the day, other students swung by to enjoy the displays and learn more about these influential figures and the impact they had on society.

At the end, a competition will determine the fan-favorite altar as the winner. The prize is still to be determined.

These beautifully crafted altars will be on display through Thursday. This event not only celebrates the rich tradition of Dia de los Muertos but also educates and inspires the younger generation to remember and honor cultural heritage.

Día de los Muertos is a time when communities come together to remember their loved ones who have passed away. The ofrendas created by students at John Adams High School serve as a heartfelt tribute to the historical figures who continue to inspire and shape our world today.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.