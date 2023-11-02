‘Stay Like a Champion Today’ at Chris Zorich’s home

By George Mallet
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents of South Bend have developed nothing short of a “cottage industry,” renting out their homes for Notre Dame home football games.

Former Notre Dame defensive tackle Chris Zorich has taken that industry over the top, with a cottage in South Bend’s Northshore Triangle.

Zorich and his wife, Candy Rose, set up “The Chris Zorich Experience” for fan boys and fan girls. You rent out the Zorich cottage in South Bend, and Zorich himself greets you at the door.

For an entire home game weekend, you are immersed in Fighting Irish football. On the walls of the “Mini Clover” cottage are amazing items of Notre Dame memorabilia.

(WNDU)

But here’s the main thing — Zorich comes and spends time with you. He will regale you with stories about the 1988 college football championship or tell you about playing for both Lou Holtz and Mike Ditka.

You can have a cold Notre Dame Guinness with him. Your dog can even meet Zorich. That’s right — the joint is dog friendly.

“We’re dog lovers as well,” Zorich said. “Not only do we want inclusion of the dog folks, but we know how hard it is to find places that allow dogs. So, we are dog friendly. I’m on my eighth dog.”

The Mini Clover is less than two miles from Notre Dame Stadium. It is a comfortable, nicely appointed home.

There’s a lengthy waiting list for home football weekends. You can book the experience for a non-game weekend — you just have to work out the timing with Zorich. He is here a lot, even when the team isn’t playing.

For more information on “The Chris Zorich Experience,” click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Pod of Gold: ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain joins to talk Clemson

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our South Bend Tribune Pod of Gold hosts Tom Noie and Mike Berardino unpack Notre Dame’s impressive win over Pitt last Saturday and break down what the Irish need to do against the Tigers this Saturday.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame beats Hanover 96-62 in preseason exhibition

Notre Dame beats Hanover 96-62 in preseason exhibition

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The freshman guard trio of Markus Burton, Logan Imes and Braeden Shrewsberry made a big impact in this one, combining for 46 points as the Irish rolled to a 96-62 victory.

Indiana

Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...

Legendary IU basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

Updated: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Knight’s family announced his death on Wednesday evening.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) kneels next to a flag during the second half of an...

Notre Dame ranked No. 15 in first College Football Playoff rankings

Updated: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame’s quest to become the first-ever team with two losses to reach the College Football Playoff isn’t looking too great after the first CFP rankings were released Tuesday night.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback Sam Hartman (10) sing the alma mater the...

Irish turning page to road test at Clemson

Updated: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Tigers are 4-4 so far in what’s been a down year for head coach Dabo Swinney’s squad, but Irish head coach Marcus Freeman knows this one could still be a dogfight.

Notre Dame

No. 10 Irish roll over Purdue Northwest in exhibition

Updated: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The game started with a 21-0 Irish run and ended with the lopsided final score of 110-48.

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Notre Dame at Clemson

Updated: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Which position group has looked the best to you this season?

Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) celebrates with head coach Marcus Freeman during the...

Freeman challenging Irish to be even better after near-perfect win over Pitt

Updated: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Head coach Marcus Freeman took the podium on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference and said his guys had some areas where they could clean things up and be better.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Mitchell Evans (88) celebrates a first down during the second half of an NCAA...

Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans to miss rest of season with torn ACL

Updated: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Irish head coach Marcus Freeman made the announcement during his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jason Onye (47) and long snapper Michael Vinson, back, celebrate...

Notre Dame climbs to No. 12 in latest AP Poll

Updated: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish (7-2) rose two spots after pummeling Pittsburgh at home on Saturday.